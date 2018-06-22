Angels' Kole Calhoun: Delivers homer and stolen base
Calhoun went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, two runs scored and a stolen base Thursday against the Blue Jays.
Calhoun took John Axford deep in the fourth inning for his third home run of the season. While he has not shown any ability at the plate this season, he has now homered in consecutive games. He also stole his fourth base of the season, a surprising development given that his career-high in a season is five.
