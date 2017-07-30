Angels' Kole Calhoun: Exits with injury Sunday

Calhoun exited Sunday's game against the Blue Jays early with an apparent injury, Maria Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Calhoun was 0-for-2 at the plate before being replaced by Shane Robinson in right field in the third inning. The reason for Calhoun's early departure is not yet known, but that information should become available following the conclusion of Sunday's contest.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast