Calhoun went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Tuesday's 10-6 loss to the Rays.

Calhoun has risen from the ashes in July, slashing .322/.378/.759 with 10 homers and 25 RBI following an abysmal first three months of the season (.162/.216/.224). The 30-year-old's recent hot play and placement atop the order against righties has restored his status as a viable mixed-league fantasy outfielder.