Angels' Kole Calhoun: Hits first homer of August

Calhoun went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer and a walk in Wednesday's win over the Nationals.

His first homer in three-plus weeks was a timely one -- he turned a one-run deficit into a one-run lead with one swing of the bat. Calhoun's OPS for the season still sits at just .693 following Wednesday's homer, which is more than 90 points below his mark from last season.

