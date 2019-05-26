Calhoun went 3-for-3 with a solo home run, two RBI, two runs scored and a walk in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Rangers.

Calhoun's third-inning solo shot looked like it would be the only offense in the game until both teams scored twice in a wild ninth inning. Calhoun has done well in May, hitting .303 with three homers, 12 RBI and 12 runs scored in 19 games to partially offset a difficult start to the season. The right fielder has 10 homers and a .236 average through 48 games this year.