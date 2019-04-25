Calhoun went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run Wednesday in the Angels' 6-5 loss to the Yankees.

Calhoun's fifth long ball of the season gave the Angels a 5-0 advantage, but the bullpen couldn't hold the lead as Los Angeles lost for the ninth time in 10 games. Though Calhoun has been largely disappointing this season, he deserves little blame for the team's ongoing struggles, as he's provided three home runs during that losing skid while reaching base at a .341 clip.