Angels' Kole Calhoun: Not in Thursday's lineup
Calhoun is out of the lineup against Boston on Thursday.
Calhoun will be stationed on the bench for the series finale with southpaw Brian Johnson taking the hill for the Red Sox. Michael Hermosillo will draw a start in right field in his stead.
