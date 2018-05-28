Angels' Kole Calhoun: Out of lineup against lefty
Calhoun is not in Monday's lineup against the Tigers.
Calhoun will take his usual seat on the bench with a left-hander (Matt Boyd) toeing the rubber for the opposition. In his place, Chris Young will pick up a start in right field and hit ninth as the Angels go with an all right-handed hitting lineup.
