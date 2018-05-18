Angels' Kole Calhoun: Out of lineup against southpaw
Calhoun is not in the lineup against the Rays on Friday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Calhoun will take a seat following eight straight starts as the recently promoted Michael Hermosillo will get the nod in right field while batting ninth during his big-league debut. Look for Calhoun to return to the lineup Saturday.
