Angels' Kole Calhoun: Out of lineup Saturday
Calhoun is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Mariners.
Left-hander Marco Gonzales will take the mound for the Mariners, sending Calhoun to the bench. The 30-year-old has only five hits in 58 at-bats over his last 16 games, and has also struck out 20 times.
