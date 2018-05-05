Calhoun is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Mariners.

Left-hander Marco Gonzales will take the mound for the Mariners, sending Calhoun to the bench. The 30-year-old has only five hits in 58 at-bats over his last 16 games, and has also struck out 20 times.

