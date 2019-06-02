Calhoun went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Mariners.

Calhoun hit the two-run shot to right-center field to break a 3-3 tie during the eighth inning to put the Angels on track for the win. The 31-year-old is 11-for-28 (.392 average) with three home runs, eight runs scored, seven RBI and seven walks over his past eight games

