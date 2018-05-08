Calhoun is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Rockies.

Calhoun is struggling mightily this season, hitting just .167/.195/.211 with a 28 percent strikeout rate through 29 games, so he'll stick on the bench for a third straight game -- two of which have come against right-handed starters. The Angels may simply be allowing the outfielder to clear his head, so it's too early to say he's lost out on a full-time role, but he'll need to turn things around quickly if he wants to keep Jabari Blash or Chris Young from eating into his playing time. Blash is starting in right field and hitting seventh in his stead Tuesday.