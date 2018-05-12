Calhoun returned to the lineup Friday, going 2-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in a loss to the Twins.

Calhoun returned from what appeared to be a four-game mental break after getting off to a rough start this year (.172/.197/.213). The veteran outfielder's sudden decline is due in large part to his impatient approach at the plate (0.12 BB/K). The only saving grace -- for his batting average at least -- is that his .225 BABIP is unusually unlucky. Whether or not we see Calhoun's name on the lineup card Saturday will go a long way in telling whether this was truly a scheduled break, or if the longtime starter has lost out on his starting job to Chris Young.