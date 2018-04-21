Angels' Kole Calhoun: Sits vs. left Saturday
Calhoun is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Giants.
Left-hander Derek Holland will take the mound for the Giants, and the Angels will again turn to Chris Young in right field. Calhoun is likely to return to Sunday's lineup, with right-hander Johnny Cueto currently slated to pitch for San Francisco
