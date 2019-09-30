Calhoun went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and a run scored Sunday in the Angels' 8-5 loss to the Astros.

Calhoun wrapped up the 2019 campaign with just three hits in 24 at-bats over his final seven contests, but his .792 OPS still represented a career-best mark for any season in which he played at least 100 games. Though Calhoun was one of the team's more productive hitters, the Angels are expected to decline the 31-year-old's $14 million team option for 2020 later this fall, according to Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. If that's the case, Calhoun could still re-sign with the Angels later in the offseason at a lower salary or look for work elsewhere as a strong-side platoon option in the outfield.