Calhoun went 3-for-3 with a solo homer and an additional run scored in Tuesday's win over the Cubs.

Calhoun poked a pair of singles in his first two trips to the plate Tuesday, coming around to score his second time on base thanks to a Mike Trout homer. In his third at-bat, Calhoun took Rowan Wick deep to center field for his first Cactus League homer. The outfielder doubled his hit total this spring with Tuesday's three-hit effort; he's now 6-for-15 (.400) with a trio of extra-base hits through six games.