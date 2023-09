The Angels recalled Ingram from Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday.

Ingram has given up five runs over 4.1 innings with the Angels this year, and he'll give the Angels some bullpen depth to close the season as Patrick Sandoval (oblique) heads to the injured list. Ingram logged a 2.95 ERA and 1.23 WHIP across 61 innings between Double-A and Triple-A.