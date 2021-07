Suzuki went 1-for-4 with a base hit Monday in the Angels' 4-1 loss to the Athletics.

The veteran backstop has been remarkably consistent through each of his five starts of July, recording exactly one base hit in all of those games. He'll be back on the bench Tuesday, and Suzuki can't be counted to pick up more than two or three starts per week while No. 1 catcher Max Stassi is healthy.