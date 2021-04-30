Suzuki has connected well as Shohei Ohtani's battery mate, and the two could be paired up frequently moving forward, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Max Stassi was activated from the injured list Thursday and figures to work as the Angels' primary catcher, but Suzuki should still start a few times a week. It appears that he could be a mainstay behind the plate in games that Ohtani pitches, as Maddon "values familiarity" with the flamethrowing hurler. Suzuki has fared well enough at the dish this season to warrant continued playing time, slashing .243/.326/.351 with a home run and four RBI.