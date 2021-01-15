Suzuki signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Angels on Friday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
The 37-year-old is nearing the end of his career, but he still appears to have another productive season or two left in his bat. Four of the top five seasons of his 14-year career (by wRC+) have come in the last four years, including a respectable .270/.349/.396 showing last season. He's been a poor defender for quite some time now, though, so he'll need to keep hitting if he's to carve out regular at-bats. He appears set to split time behind the plate with Max Stassi this season.