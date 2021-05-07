site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Kurt Suzuki: Not starting Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Suzuki isn't starting Friday's game against the Dodgers, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Suzuki had gone just 1-for-6 in his last two games. Drew Butera will take over behind the plate and bat ninth.
