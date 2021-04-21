site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Kurt Suzuki: Not starting Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Suzuki isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Rangers.
Suzuki was in the starting lineup in each of the last three games and went 3-for-11 with a home run and three RBI. Anthony Bemboom will take over behind the plate Wednesday, batting eighth.
