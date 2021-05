Suzuki is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Giants, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Suzuki and Anthony Bemboom have now alternated starts behind the plate over the past four games, and the two will likely continue to split work at catcher until Max Stassi (concussion) is reinstated from the injured list. Over 96 plate appearances on the season, Suzuki has slashed .202/.277/.274 with a career-worst 18.8 percent strikeout rate.