Angels' Kurt Suzuki: Quiet at plate this spring
Suzuki is slashing .250/.368/.250 with two RBI across nine Cactus League games.
Suzuki has struck out only once in his 16 at-bats, but he has yet to collect an extra-base hit. He's likely to back up Max Stassi behind the plate for the Angels this season.
