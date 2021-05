Suzuki is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers.

With Max Stassi (concussion) on the 7-day injured list, Suzuki has temporarily taken over as the Angels' No. 1 catcher. After going 1-for-9 at the dish while starting in three of the Angels' last four games, Suzuki will be getting a routine breather for the series finale. Drew Butera will fill in for Suzuki at catcher, working in a battery with Jose Quintana.