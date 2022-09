Suzuki will officially retire following the end of the 2022 season, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

After putting up a career-worst .562 OPS so far in 2022, the 38-year-old backstop will call it a career after 16 years in the majors once the Angels finish their season. With the retirement of the one-time All Star and World Series champion, Max Stassi and Matt Thaiss will likely each receive a slight increase in playing time in 2023.