Angels' Kurt Suzuki: Sitting Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Suzuki is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Rangers.
He has been swinging a hot bat, hitting .320 with one home run and three strikeouts over his last 25 at-bats. Anthony Bemboom will start behind the dish and hit ninth.
