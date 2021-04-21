Suzuki went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run Tuesday in the Angels' 6-2 win over the Rangers.

Though he's in his age-37 season, Suzuki has proven himself to be one of the better offensive catchers in baseball over the past half decade. The Angels envision him filling more of a part-time role in 2021, but he'll be in store for the bulk of the starts behind the dish while Max Stassi (thumb) is on the injured list. Considering Stassi has yet to resume catching workouts, Suzuki should benefit from at least one more week as the Angels' No. 1 backstop.