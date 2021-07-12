The Angels selected Bush with the 45th overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

Bush took a circuitous path to the draft, going from Washington State to junior college to St. Mary's, but his stock really took off this year for the Gaels. A big 6-foot-6 lefty with a complete arsenal, Bush's mid-90s fastball gets on hitters in a hurry thanks to the extension that comes from his XXL frame. He also boasts a big breaker that he can land for strikes and an improving changeup that already eats up right-handed hitters. He logged a 34.7 percent strikeout rate and 5.9 percent walk rate in 14 starts for St. Mary's and projects as a mid-rotation starter if his command gains from 2021 hold.