Bush is currently dealing with an oblique injury, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Fletcher reports that the injury is "minor," but the Angels decided not to have the left-hander appear in MLB spring training as he recovers. Bush is one of the top pitching prospects in the Angels' system, and the 23-year-old finished 2022 with a 3.67 ERA and 101:29 K:BB in his 103 innings over 21 starts. He has a good chance to make starts for the Halos before the end of 2023.