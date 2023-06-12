Bush (oblique) made a rehab appearance Thursday for the Angels' rookie-level Arizona Complex League affiliate, recording just one out while allowing five runs (four earned) on five hits and one walk.

Bush's 2023 debut was an inauspicious one, as he retired just one of the eight batters he faced. The Angels will hope that Bush's rough showing was a byproduct of rust rather than any lingering discomfort from the left oblique injury that has kept him on the shelf all season. Once he ramps up over the course of multiple rehab outings in the lower minors, Bush is expected to settle into the rotation at Double-A Rocket City.