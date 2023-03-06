Bush (oblique) recently resumed throwing bullpen sessions at the Angels' minor-league camp, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
One of the Angels' better pitching prospects, the 23-year-old Bush was denied an invitation to big-league spring training after developing the left oblique injury at some point during the offseason. The Angels aren't ruling out of the possibility of Bush making a Cactus League appearance at some point before the end of the spring, but the southpaw will continue ramping up at minor-league camp for the next week or two. Bush turned in a 3.67 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 101:29 K:BB across 103 frames for Double-A Rocket City in 2022.