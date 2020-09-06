site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Kyle Keller: Called up by Angels
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Keller was recalled from the Angels' alternate site Saturday.
Keller was brought up for the third time this season one month to the day after he was last optioned. Like before, he will serve as an extra arm out of the bullpen if needed.
