Angels' Kyle Keller: Not on Opening Day roster
RotoWire Staff
Jul 23, 2020
Keller did not make the Angels' 30-man roster.
The Angels acquired Keller from the Marlins in January. He gave up four earned runs in five innings between spring and summer contests, contributing to his exclusion from the active roster. Keller will head to the Angels' alternate training site for the start of the campaign.
