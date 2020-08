Keller was optioned to the Angels' alternate training site following Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Mariners, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.

Called up before the contest to replace the injured Cam Bedrosian (groin) in the bullpen, Keller's stay with the big club lasted less than 24 hours. Keller had previously made two appearances for the Halos earlier in the season, giving up a run both times out.