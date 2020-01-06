Angels' Kyle Keller: Sent to Angels
Keller was traded from the Marlins to the Angels on Monday in exchange for minor-league catcher Jose Estrada.
The 26-year-old debuted in 2019 with a solid 3.38 ERA in 10.2 innings, but his underlying metrics weren't promising. It took an .091 BABIP to get him to that mark, and he walked batters at a 17.4 percent clip. The righty also recorded a mediocre 4.50 ERA in 54 innings of relief for Triple-A New Orleans.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Tracker: Encarnacion, Calhoun find homes
From the Hyun-Jin Ryu and Dallas Keuchel signings to new the beginnings for Corey Kluber and...
-
Top 150 dynasty rankings
Dynasty leagues are growing in popularity, but weighing present needs against future hopes...
-
Top 50 keepers based on 2019 ADP
Sure, in some leagues, it's as easy as keeping your best players, but for leagues that apply...
-
Early Head-to-Head points mock draft
The winter meetings have passed and a number of players have new homes. Scott White and friends...
-
Can Bumgarner survive in Arizona?
Madison Bumgarner has seen his numbers decline in recent years, but the splits suggest he may...