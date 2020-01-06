Keller was traded from the Marlins to the Angels on Monday in exchange for minor-league catcher Jose Estrada.

The 26-year-old debuted in 2019 with a solid 3.38 ERA in 10.2 innings, but his underlying metrics weren't promising. It took an .091 BABIP to get him to that mark, and he walked batters at a 17.4 percent clip. The righty also recorded a mediocre 4.50 ERA in 54 innings of relief for Triple-A New Orleans.