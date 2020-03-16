Angels' Kyle Keller: Sent to minors
Keller was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday.
The Angels traded for Keller in early January and gave him a four-game audition in spring training. Though the right-hander struck out five batters over four innings in Cactus League play, he also allowed five hits and four earned runs. Keller has consistently posted strong strikeout numbers in the minors, but his ERA was a less-than-impressive 4.50 at the Triple-A level last season.
