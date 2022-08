The Angels promoted Paris from High-A Tri-City to Double-A Rocket City on Tuesday, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Paris will fill the roster spot vacated by outfielder/first baseman Ryan Aguilar, who was recently elevated to the majors as a COVID-19 replacement before being sent to Triple-A Salt Lake this week. Over 391 plate appearances at Tri-City this season, the 20-year-old Paris slashed .229/.345/.387 with eight home runs and 28 stolen bases.