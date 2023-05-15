Paris is slashing .239/.390/.487 with nine home runs and 10 steals in 31 games for Double-A Rocket City.

The 21-year-old middle infielder has added some strength and power since getting drafted as more of a speedster in the second round of the 2019 draft. Paris is hitting no-doubt home runs to all fields after flashing this potential at Double-A to close last season (.282 ISO in 14 games). His 31.9 percent strikeout rate is to blame for his lower batting average, but this three-true-outcome approach could work for him if he continues to do this much damage when he connects.