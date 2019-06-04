Angels' Kyren Paris: Lands with Angels in second round

The Angels have selected Paris with the No. 55 overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.

One of the youngest players expected to come off the board in this year's draft, the 17-year-old Paris looks the part of a slick-fielding shortstop whose bat could be solid, albeit light on impact. He was still growing this year, and is now roughly 6-foot-1, 167 pounds, so there is still plenty of room for him to fill out. Paris is a plus runner who gets good jumps on the basepaths, so that will likely be his top fantasy trait. He has a sound approach from the right side, and could develop an above-average hit tool, but it is currently tough to project much more than 10-12 homer pop.