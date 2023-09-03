Paris went 1-for-2 with a walk and a stolen base in Saturday's loss to Oakland.

Paris collected his first major-league hit with a fifth-inning leadoff single, and he quickly proceeded to record his first theft. The rookie infielder also drew a walk in the seventh, marking the fourth time through eight plate appearances that he's reached base (one hit, two walks and a hit-by-pitch). Paris could be an impactful base stealer if he continues to find ways to make it to first, as he recorded 44 thefts in 50 attempts in the minors this season prior to being promoted.