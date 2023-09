The Angels selected Paris' contract from Double-A Rocket City on Friday.

A second-round pick in the 2019 MLB Draft out of a California high school, Paris has earned his first major-league promotion after slashing .255/.393/.417 with 14 homers and 44 steals in 113 games this summer at the Double-A level. The 21-year-old middle infielder should get fairly regular starts with the Angels down the stretch as they look ahead to 2024 and beyond.