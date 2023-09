Paris will have his contract selected by the Angels on Friday, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Paris isn't on the 40-man roster and has spent the entire 2023 season at Double-A Rocket City. He's the latest of the Angels' aggressive promotions to the majors, though he's maintained a 122 wRC+ across 514 plate appearances on the campaign. So long as Zach Neto (back) remains sidelined, Paris could split time with Luis Rengifo at shortstop.