Paris went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Rays.

Paris extended his home run streak to three games with a solo homer off Ryan Pepiot in the second inning. Paris cracked his second moonshot of the game in the eighth frame off Mason Montgomery to reduce the Angels' deficit to one run. It was Paris' third multi-hit game, and his five home runs is tied for third-most in the majors. The 23-year-old has started the 2025 campaign slashing a ridiculous .440/.533/1.120 with six stolen bases, five home runs and eight RBI across 30 plate appearances.