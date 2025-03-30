Paris went 1-for-2 with a stolen base after entering Saturday's win against the White Sox in the fifth inning for Jo Adell (hip).

Adell grabbed at his left hip after beating out an infield single and was promptly removed from the game. Paris entered and stole second base, though he was left stranded there. Paris then played the rest of the game in center field, where Adell had been stationed prior to being pulled. It's unclear if Adell will need to miss more time -- he said after the game that he expects to "be OK," per Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register -- but if he does, Paris could log some starts in the outfield in his place.