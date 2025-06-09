Wade was traded to the Angels on Sunday for a player to be named later or cash, while the deal also included cash heading to Los Angeles, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Wade was designated for assignment by the Giants on Tuesday after posting a disappointing .167 average with one home run and 35 strikeouts over 144 at-bats in 50 games with the team this year. The lefty bat has proven to be more than serviceable in the past, producing a .258 average with 25 long balls, 79 RBI, 109 runs scored and four stolen bases over 760 at-bats between 2023 and 2024 with San Francisco. Wade will now look to emulate those numbers with the Angels, though it's unclear if he'll report to their major-league roster or head to Triple-A Salt Lake.