Wade will report to the Angels in the coming days, perhaps as soon as Tuesday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Wade was acquired via trade from the Giants over the weekend and is not eligible to be sent to the minors without being exposed to waivers, so he will go directly onto the big-league roster. It's not clear how much playing time Wade will receive initially, as his primary position, first base, is held down by Nolan Schanuel. Wade does have experience in the outfield and could see some action there.