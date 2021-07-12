The Angels have selected Marceaux with the 80th overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

A six-foot right-hander out of LSU, Marceaux's calling card is an upper 70s curveball with nasty downward movement. His fastball sits in the low 90s, typically topping out at 94 mph. The 21-year-old's repertoire is rounded out by a low-80s slider and a changeup that fades away from left-handed batter. He projects to become a back end starter, though could he could exceed that if he's able to improve his fastball velocity.