Angels' Livan Soto: Agrees to terms with Angels
Soto received a $850,000 signing bonus after coming to an agreement with the Angels on Tuesday, MLB.com's Jesse Sanchez reports.
Soto was one of the dozen prospects that became free agents following the sanctions that hit Atlanta, and he will join fellow former-Brave Kevin Maitan in Los Angeles. In 2017, Soto appeared in 47 games in the Gulf Coast League, slashing .225/.332/.254 with 14 RBI and seven stolen bases.
