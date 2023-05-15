Soto will be recalled from Double-A Rocket City on Monday, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.
Soto's promotion may come as a bit of a surprise just looking at the numbers, as the 22-year-old was demoted to Double-A after hitting just .157 with Triple-A Salt Lake and he's posted just a .566 OPS since joining the Trash Pandas. He is on the 40-man roster with the ability to play a few different positions, however, and this could be necessitated by the Anthony Rendon groin injury that has sidelined Rendon since Saturday.